China sends first batch of 3,000 tents under flood relief program

KARACHI: The Chinese government has decided to provide 100 million yuan (around $14.5 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other disaster relief materials urgently needed by flood-hit Pakistan.

In this regard, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nong Rong arrived in Karachi to receive the first batch of 3,000 tents donated by Chinese government.

He also presented Red Cross Society of China to handover $300,000 emergency cash assistance to Abrar-ul-Haq, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society for the flood disaster affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy welcome the presence of the Chairman and Secretary General of PRCS, saying they are playing an important role in fighting against flood and provided much-needed hope to the general public.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistan is facing severe flood disaster, which caused much casualties and heavy economic loss. He said they share the agony of those people who are caught in difficulties and troubles.

He said the Chinese people always remember when Wenchuan earthquake hit China in 2008 and Pakistan donated tents in all tents storage to the quake-stricken areas. He noted that when Pakistan was hit by the floods, the Chinese government was the first to expressed concern and sympathy.

He said first batch of 3000 tents under the China Emergency Humanitarian Assistance have been handed. He maintained that it part of 100 million yuan donation package which includes 25,000 tents and other relief materials.

The Chinese envoy said the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) has donated 15 million rupees to the PM Flood Relief Fund. He said some Chinese enterprises in Pakistan are still working on providing more relief materials and cash donation to the local community.

He reaffirmed the Chinese Government will support Pakistan’s post-disaster reconstruction, and promote bilateral cooperation in both disaster prevention and mitigation.

He said Chinese President Xi JinPing sent his message of sympathy over the flood disaster to the President Arif Alvi, expressing that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners with a long tradition of mutual assistance, and China will continue to help and assist Pakistan’s relief work.

He added that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also gave a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed hope they will overcome the difficulties through joint efforts.

“Disasters have no emotion, but people do. Our actions of support and assistance, highlights our ironclad brotherhood that sharing weal and woe,” the envoy said.

Quoting President Xi Jinping as saying, “When brothers come together, there is nothing they cannot achieve”, the ambassador said he strongly believe that with the joint efforts of the government and people, Pakistan can surely overcome flood disaster at an early date.

