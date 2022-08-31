Advertisement
CJ IHC hears petition filed by Ex-principal secretary for inclusion of name in ECL

Articles
Islamabad High Court

  • CJ Minallah remarked, “As per the rules, you cannot even put the name in ECL and you should read the rules
  • He questioned under which law his name was included in the ECL
  • CJ asked Assistant Attorney General to justify what is PNIL i.e. stop list
Islamabad- Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Wednesday heard the petition filed by former principal secretary Azam Khan for placing his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), BOL News reported.

Chief Justice Minallah remarked, “As per the rules, you cannot even put the name in ECL and you should read the rules. He questioned under which law his name was included in the ECL.”

He added that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has a specific role.
Advocate Qasim Wadud appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner’s former principal secretary Azam Khan.
The lawyers of the petitioner stated that Azam Khan was asked to appear on the record. He said, “How to produce records when he is no longer in the post of Principal Secretary.”
Chief Justice remarked that the record, in this case, will be in NAB.

The lawyer of the petitioner said, “In Tayyaba Gull’s case, he was called to come to the PM office and stay there or not. Whenever they are called they will appear after X-Pakistan vacations.
Chief Justice asked Assistant Attorney General to justify what is Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) i.e. stop list.

The court adjourned the hearing till the next date.

 

