CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza reaffirms defence ties with Hungary

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces is on an official visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, on Friday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza.

During the meeting at Joint Staff Headquarters., matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the occasion, the Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions had deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

CJCSC Gen Nadeem reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Earlier Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, visited South Africa from 24 to 28 July 2022 on an invitation by Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

According to ISPR, the visit was aimed at nurturing the growing bilateral relations between the two country’s militaries.

The visiting Chairman held meetings with the leadership of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) and discussed ways and means to promote the existing friendly relations between the two institutions.

The military’s press wing said the two countries enjoy friendly and mutually beneficial defence relations.

