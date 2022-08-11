Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has said that the Superior Courts of Pakistan being the custodian of the Constitution and thereby the fundamental rights of the people have always been cognizant of the rights of the minorities and have delivered judgments to enforce their rights and address the issues faced by them.

The CJP noted that recently the Supreme Court took notice of the attack on the ‘Teri Mandar’ at Karak and directed the Provincial Government to recover the costs of restoring and reconstructing the Mandar from the miscreants involved in its desecration.

He expressed these views while talking a 10-member minority delegation, which called on him the other day.

Justice Bandial welcomed the delegates and appreciated the contributions of the minority communities towards inter-faith harmony in Pakistan.

He also greeted them on the occasion of the National Minority Day scheduled for 11.08.2022. His lordship briefed the delegation about the fundamental rights enjoyed by the minority communities under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973; particularly Article 20 which guarantees every citizen the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion.

The delegation expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for sparing time to meet them. They also shared the problems faced by minority communities in the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The delegation comprised of Mr. Samuel Payra (Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum); Rt. Rev. Bishop Fredrick John (Bishop of Karachi & Balochistan); Mr. Manzoor Masih (Member National Commission for Human Rights); Mr. Bakhtawar Shah (Kalash Community); Mr. Tariq Chaman; Mr. Sarwan Kumar Bheel (Hindu Community); Sardar Inder Jeet Singh (Member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Community); Mr. Kashif Namet (Advocate High Court Lahore); Ms. Sonia Riasat (Human Rights Activist, Azad Kashmir) and Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle (One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights at Supreme Court of Pakistan).