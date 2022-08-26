Advertisement
CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits flood-affected districts

CM KP Mahmood Khan

  • Mahmood Khan visits the flood-affected districts of Tank and DI Khan
  • CM reviews the flood damages and relief operations in these districts
  • He takes a briefing on the flood situation and relief activities from divisional administration
Peshawar-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan  visits the flood-affected districts of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

The Chief Minister reviews the flood damages and relief operations in these districts. He also meets the flood victims in these districts.

The Chief Minister  takes a briefing on the flood situation and relief activities from the concerned divisional and district administrations.

The top officials of the provincial government is also accompanied  with CM.

On the other hand, at least 79 people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to the rains and flood from June 15 to August 25, 2022.

According to the provincial government’s flood damage report, a total of 79 people died due to the flood out of which 21 people lost their lives in the Khyber region and 16 in the Mardan region.

The report showed that 142 people were also injured in different rain and flood-related incidents out of them 43 were injured in Dera Ismail Khan and 35 in the Khyber region.

A total of 6,277 houses were partially damaged of which 3,194 were collapsed in DI Khan and 1,485 partially damaged in Charsadda.

