CM Murad: 600,000 cusecs of flood water will enter Sukkur and Guddu barrage

A high-level flood is to enter Guddu Barrage by tonight, whereas a flood with more intensity would pass through the Sukkur Barrage by Tuesday



An estimate of 600,000 cusecs of flood water will enter the barrages, claims the Chief Minister of Sindh

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh as 39 people have lost their lives to the monsoon in the last 24 hours Advertisement

SUKKUR: A high-level flood is to enter Guddu Barrage by tonight, whereas a flood with more intensity would pass through the Sukkur Barrage by Tuesday. An estimate of 600,000 cusecs of flood water will enter the barrages, claims the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

According to the details, the CM told the media that monitoring of the Sukkur and Gudu Barrage has tightened and things will be under control as expected. “Sindh is going through its toughest times. This year, the province received record-breaking rains,” he added.

“The provincial government is striving to accommodate and assist the flood-affected people. We are trying our level best to deliver to the people of Sindh. No negligence will be tolerated in relief work,” CM Murad Ali Shah said.

Advertisement

Murad Ali Shah further added that the provincial government is monitoring every district and the damage caused by heavy rains and floods is also being estimated. “We are going through a tough time but will surely give relief to the people affected by natural disasters,” CM Murad added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh as 39 people have lost their lives to the monsoon in the last 24 hours. PDMA Sindh says that 9 people have been killed in Nowshahro Feroze, 8 in Khairpur, 7 in Shikarpur, 5 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 4 in Jacobabad, 3 in Tando Illahyar, 1 in Thatta, and 2 in others.

Also Read NDMA sends special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh NDMA announced special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh NDMA dispatched...

It also said that 80 men, 33 women, and 103 children were among the dead, while 401 men, 156 women, and 144 children were injured due to recent falls in the province.