CM Murad Ali says in such human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone

SUKKUR: It has been the policy of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that no matter what political differences we have, in such a human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone, says CM Murad Ali Shah during a press conference.

Replying to a question, he said that 184 mm of rain was not even predicted by the meteorological department. “The designed capacity of Sukkur would not be greater than 10 or 20 mm, but how can rain up to 184 mm in the last 24 hours be recorded passing through the districts of the city?” he asked.

“It takes time to pass through the rainwater and can not be done in a few hours. Due to heavy rains and floods, 14 innocents lost their lives in Sindh. In a few areas, 300 to 400 mm of rain was also recorded.”

570 million rupees have been spent to assist the flood-affected areas in the first phase, and 2 billion rupees will be spent in the second phase. We do not have enough resources to do things as soon as possible.

When it rained in 2010 and 2011, there were no road networks and we could not reach the locations. It had just been two or three years since we came to the government.

Yesterday I went to Sabhhar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushero Feroz. There is at least accessibility in the area, and we can easily approach such places. This development happened but will further progress. The Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road was the best built 12 years ago, and there we witnessed proper drainage of water.

Responding to a question about providing clean drinking water, he said, “I have advised the Deputy Commissioner to assist those who are displaced due to floods. Assistance will be provided to the affected.”