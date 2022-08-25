CM Murad chaired rain emergency relief and rescue meeting

A rain emergency relief and rescue meeting was chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday

KARACHI: A rain emergency relief and rescue meeting was chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday, where destruction caused by floods was discussed, BOL News reported.

According to the report, during the meeting, Provincial Minister Nasir Shah, Administrator KMC, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, SMBR, Local Government Secretary, Special Secretary to Sindh Chief Minister, Secretary Health, Secretary Relief, Brigadier Zal-e-Hasnain of Engineering Corps, DG PDMA, and others were present.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “I have visited many districts of the province, and I have seen that crude houses have been affected. Crops are destroyed; roads, roads, government buildings have been severely damaged.”

“I want the concerned representatives of Sindh Government, Engineering Corps, and Corps Five to survey the damage together,” the Chief Minister of Sindh added.

He further said that the damage should be estimated by the Union Council. CM Murad mentioned that the victims should be provided with the necessary equipment. There is a dire need for tents so that they can be given to the victims. “PDMA has ordered 186,000 tents. Corps 5 should help us in purchasing tents while we will provide the funds,” he said.

CM Murad said that the provincial government will build a tent city and tents will also be provided to a few villages.

The Chief Minister of Sindh claimed that the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to speed up the drainage of water from cities and villages, while the necessary machinery for water drainage is being arranged at every district level.