  • CM Pervaiz Elahi to visit flood-hit Southern Punjab
CM Pervaiz Elahi to visit flood-hit Southern Punjab

Image: File

  • CM Pervaiz Elahi visits the flood-affected areas of South Punjab
  • He will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur
  • Pervaiz Elahi announced a financial relief package for the victims
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi visits the flood-affected areas of South Punjab today, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

CM Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur and will meet the flood victims there. The CM will also review the relief activities in the region.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will distribute financial aid checks to the families of the deceased. Sardar Nasrullah Dreshk, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshk, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and related officials will also be present on this occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced a financial relief package for the victims of the flood and their families.

He chaired a meeting regarding recent floods and rains to review the relief operation in the flood-affected areas and announced that an amount of Rs 800,000 will be provided to families of people who died due to floods.

