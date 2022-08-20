CM Murad Ali Shah is visiting the rain-affected areas across Sindh today

CM Sindh is on a visit to calamity-hit regions and is accompanied by provincial ministers

CM will meet the flood affectees and announce relief for the victims

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah is visiting the rain-affected areas across Sindh today, reported BOL News.

As per the detail, CM Sindh is on a visit to calamity-hit regions and is accompanied by provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

CM Murad Ali Shah will be visiting Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad to review the flood situation and the destruction caused by the monsoon rains.

A detailed briefing will be given by the administration of each district and the CM will meet the flood affectees and announce relief for the victims.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent rains in Sindh and Balochistan have wreaked havoc in the region and caused massive destruction in both provinces.

Advertisement

Notably, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said it was the government’s priority to protect the people affected due to the unprecedented monsoon rains in 13 districts of Sindh and rehabilitate them under a relief package.

Bilawal said the heavy downpour had submerged thousands of villages and towns in the 13 districts of province. He said the rain has affected and rendered thousands of people homeless, and therefore, their rehabilitation is the responsibility of the government.

Also Read Karachi rain: Chance of drizzle, no heavy falls from today The possibility of downpour in Karachi is finally over There is chance...