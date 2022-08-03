RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday arrived in Quetta and met the families of army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa met with the families of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid who were onboard the army aviation army helicopter that crashed during a flood relief operation in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The army chief also met the family members of Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza who was kidnapped and martyred by terrorists in Ziarat last month.

The bodies of Lt General Sarfraz, Major General Amjad and Brigadier Khalid have reached Rawalpindi. Their funeral prayers will be offered at 5:30 PM on Wednesday after which they will be laid to rest.

COAS Bajwa also attended the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali in Quetta. Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers, civil and senior military officials, and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral.

A day earlier, the wreckage of the army aviation helicopter was founded in Musa Goth, Winder of Lasbela district after a search operation was launched for several hours. The ISPR confirmed that all six army officers and soldiers on board the helicopter had been martyred.

Funeral prayers

Earlier today, Pakistan Army Pilot Major Saeed Tunio, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, who were martyred in the crash, were laid to rest with military honours. Major Saeed Tunio was laid to rest in Larkana and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was buried in Punjab’s Shakargarh.

The body of pilot Major Saeed Tunio was taken to his native hometown where family members paid their last respects. His funeral prayers were offered in Sajawal Tunio village and was attended by family members, military and civil society members and a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.

He was was buried in the local cemetery with full military honours. Brigadier Owais and Lt Colonel Umar of Sixteen Division Five Corps from Panu Aqil Cantonment placed flowers on the grave of the martyr on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

The funeral prayers of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were performed at the grounds of a public school in Shakkargarh in which a large number of civil and political personalities along with military officials participated.

After performing the funeral prayers, martyr Mudassar Fayyaz was laid to rest in the local cemetery, where army officers laid a floral wreath on behalf of the army chief.

