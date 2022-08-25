COAS Bajwa directs to provide all possible support to flood victims

The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ.

COAS General Bajwa chaired the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ.

The forum was briefed on the flood situation and relief operations

Army chief appreciated the ongoing relief and rescue efforts

He directed army formations to render all possible support to flood victims

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed formations to render all possible support to flood affectees across the country.

The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military top brass expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood-affected people.

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations.

COAS Bajwa directed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The participants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

The army chief appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

“Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the COAS concluded.

