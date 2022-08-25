COAS Bajwa directs to provide all possible support to flood victims

Pak Army carried out relief operations in Hyderabad
Flood relief operations in Hyderabad were carried out in Latifabad and Qasimabad...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed formations to render all possible support to flood affectees across the country.
The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military top brass expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood-affected people.
The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations.
COAS Bajwa directed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.
The participants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.
The army chief appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees.
“Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the COAS concluded.
