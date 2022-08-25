Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
COAS Bajwa directs to provide all possible support to flood victims

COAS Bajwa directs to provide all possible support to flood victims

Articles
Advertisement
COAS Bajwa directs to provide all possible support to flood victims

The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ.

Advertisement
  • COAS General Bajwa chaired the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ.
  • The forum was briefed on the flood situation and relief operations
  • Army chief appreciated the ongoing relief and rescue efforts
  • He directed army formations to render all possible support to flood victims
    • Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed formations to render all possible support to flood affectees across the country.

The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military top brass expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood-affected people.

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations.

COAS Bajwa directed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Advertisement

The participants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

The army chief appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

“Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the COAS concluded.

Also Read

Pak Army carried out relief operations in Hyderabad
Pak Army carried out relief operations in Hyderabad

Flood relief operations in Hyderabad were carried out in Latifabad and Qasimabad...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story