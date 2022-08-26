COAS Bajwa reaches Karachi, briefed on army flood response

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi where he was briefed about flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help flood victims.

According to the Inter-services, Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan.

Army Flood Relief Centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command, Rawalpindi to oversee and coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

Furthermore, Flood Relief Centres are being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces.

The military’s press wing said army troops are shifting people to safer places, providing shelter, meals and busy in medical care to flood vicitms.

SINDH

Light rain was reported in the province with Mohenjadaro (38 mm) receiving highest rainfall. 13 people died due to incidents of structure collapse and drowning in Sanghar, Larkana and Khairpur. In Qambar Shahdadkot, a local embankment west of Warah breached due to excessive water flow due to which 600 people were affected.

Army Relief Efforts

The army has established a tent village 60 families in Thatta. It said forward bases still functional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatha, Sujawal, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Dadu district for providing ration and relief items among flood victims.

Three additional forward bases have been established at Tando Allah Yar, and Matiari while mobile medical teams are providing medical care in far flung areas of the province.

In Kot Diji, army teams carried out dewatering operations and also distributed ration bags. In Khairpur – evacuation operation was carried out by army troops and ration packets were distributed.

In Naushero Feroze, dewatering operation executed by army troops and food rations were provided. In Dadu, army provided cooked food and relief items to flood victims and rescue teams evacuated population.

In Sanghar, a Field Medical Centre established and more than 136 patients were treated. In Qambar Shahdadkot, army troops carried out rescue operations to evacuate stranded individuals.

In Thatta – Tent village established for 60 families along with distributing ration and dewatering operation was executed. In Badin, a flood relief camp established at Tehsil Matli where rations packets along with tents, mosquito nets and cooked food were distributed.

BALOCHISTAN

Intermittent rains reported across the Province with Sibi (69 mm) receiving maximum rainfall to raised water Ievel on Yaro Causeway, traffic move on N-65 temporary halted.

In Jaffarabad, railway movement has been suspended due to damage to Hirok bridge between Kolpur and Mach. In Naseerabad, road connectivity of Chattar and surroundings from Dera Murad Jamali has been temporary disrupted while in Khuzdar, traffic has been restricted on M-8 at Wangu due to land sliding and maintenance work underway.

Army Relief Efforts

The army has set up five Field Medical Camps established and 575 patients have been treated.

In Jhal Magsi, relief and dewatering operation underway in Gandhawa city. 250 ration packets were distribution and cooked food provided to 110 flood victims.

In Naseerabad, rescue and relief operation in progress while 500 individuals have shifted to relief camps and 200 ration packets were distributed.

PUNJAB

The army carried out relief efforts as 300 people evacuated to safer locations in DG Khan and 2000 patients were treated.

The army has set up 50 relief camp in flood affected areas where 5562 people are accommodated. Overall, 38,242 ration packets have been distributed in flood affected areas and 37,428 people have been evacuated to safer locations.

The army has established two Field Medical Camps at Mangrota, Taunsa & Fazilpur, Rajanpur by Corps II Multa. Each Field Medical Camps has 1 Lady Medical Officer, 2 Medical Officers, 3847 patients have been treated so far and 4 days medicines were given to the patients.

Rescue teams with necessary equipment are positioned in DG Khan and Rajanpur for rescue and relief operation. Troops are deployed in Taunsa and Rojhan as well along with necessary equipment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Due to very high levels in River Swat, the cities of Charsadda, Noshera and Risalpur are highly threatened. An emergency has been declared in most affected dstricts due to recent floods.

In Dera Ismail Khan, due to continuous rain in catchments areas of River Indus, flash floods resulted in disrupting road communication to Bannu, Tank, Zhob and DG Khan.

In Taant, flash flood occurred due to increased flow from Suleiman Ranges. In Swat, due to heavy rainfall occurred in River Swat; roads and bridges on N-95 and N-90 are in critical condition from Bahrain to Kalam.

The Kalam-Bahrain is temporarily blocked in likely to be cleared in 2-3 days. In Kaghan and Naran, bridges over River Kunhar at Mahndri were washed away due to heavy flows,

Army Relief Efforts

Army carried our rescue operation in DI Khan and rescued 13 people, established nine relief camps and distributed 1,110 ration packets amongst victims.

Female Medical Centers were established at Village Rori and Maddi where 600 patients were treated. A medical camp was established at Darazinda where 400 local residents were treated. Army troops are assisting civil administration in removal of debris and opening of blocked roads in Swat.

