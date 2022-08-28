COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

The army chief spent the day with flood victims in relief camps.

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of districts Khairpur and Qambar-Shahdadkot in Sindh.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Jilani Village, Khairpur and in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The flood victims thanked the army chief for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

COAS Bajwa met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

The army chief emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities

The military’s press wing had earlier said that relief efforts in flood-hit areas across the country are underway.

Pakistan Army has established 212 donation centres to collect relief items to provide support flood victims. There are currently 81 collection centres in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Army had also established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims. The Title of Account – Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch) Account No -00280100620583 can be used to send funds.

In Sindh, Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations in districts Khairpur Larkana, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Qamber-Shadadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Badim, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Sujawal, and Dadu.

Some four medical camps were established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot. More than 1,700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot.

