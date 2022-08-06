Advertisement
date 2022-08-06
  COAS Bajwa visits newly-established Army Cyber Command
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood affected areas of Sindh today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited newly raised Army Cyber Command, said a statement by ty Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the Army Chief visited Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of Army Cyber Command.

COAS said the nature and character of warfare was changing where firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains.

“The newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to tri-services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level.” the COAS said.

Upon arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by Commander Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and other senior Army officers were also present at the occasion.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowshera where he inaugurated a newly-built training complex for VT4 tank.

This will provide a cutting-edge training system to train officers for the tank, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Bajwa visited the School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA&MW) in Nowshera, where he was briefed about training aspects of the school with a focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battlefield requirements.

The army chief also visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) in Risalpur, where he was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE, including Counter IEDs Explosive Munitions School (CEMS) and civil engineering wings.

The COAS was briefed that the CEMS is contributing phenomenally to the training of the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Air Force, the Pakistan Navy and the police.

“This training has been a key element for successful operations during the war against terror as it enabled manpower to search/identify IEDs laid by terrorists and clearing/dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection,” said the ISPR.

UAE President calls Gen Bajwa, condoles martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash
UAE President calls Gen Bajwa, condoles martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call...

 

 

