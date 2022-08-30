COAS Bajwa visits Swat to review flood operations

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood hit areas of Swat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s press wing, COAS Bajwa met people including women, children and elders who were rescued today by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat Valley and Kalaam to Kanju.

The army chief spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return.

COAS also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat. He appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during crisis and saving precious lives.

A day earlier, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has visited the flood-hit areas in Swat Valley.

He interacted with the flood-affected people and tourists who were evacuated by Pakistan Army from Kalam and Kumrat. He also met the locals and troops busy in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On Sunday, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of districts Khairpur and Qambar-Shahdadkot in Sindh.

The army chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Jilani Village, Khairpur and in Qambar-Shahdadkot. The flood victims thanked the army chief for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

COAS Bajwa met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

The army chief emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities.

