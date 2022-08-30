COAS Gen Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas in Swat

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Swat to review the flood rescue operation by the Pakistan army troops

The country’s Army head will also review the damages caused by flash floods in the region

General Qamar Bajwa will also be briefed about the flood rescue operations in Kalaam, Kumrat, and the adjoining areas

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Swat to review the flood rescue operation by the Pakistan army troops, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to the media wing of the armed forces of Pakistan, the country’s Army head will also review the damages caused by flash floods in the region. Moreover, General Qamar Bajwa will also be briefed about the flood rescue operations in Kalaam, Kumrat, and the adjoining areas.

The chief of army staff announced in a recorded message that he has been touring flood-affected areas over the previous several days.

“I was in Balochistan’s Uthal and Bela region yesterday, and now I am here in Khaipur, Sindh, and the destruction here is immense,” he said, adding that the federal and provincial governments, Pakistan Army, Navy, Airforce, and welfare groups are working tirelessly to offer relief.

COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, Sindh, the ISPR said.

Advertisement

The Army Chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur, and Kambar Shahdad Kot. The flood victims at Khair Pur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to the floods.

Also Read China expresses solidarity with flood victims; announces relief assistance Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed their complete...

The COAS met troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.