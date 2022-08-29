COAS: Rescue operation in flood affected areas for phase 1 almost over

KHEIRPUR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, stated on Sunday that the rescue efforts in flood-affected regions are nearly over and that the rehabilitation phase, which would take years, has begun.

The chief of army staff announced in a recorded message that he has been touring flood-affected areas over the previous several days.

“I was in Balochistan’s Uthal and Bela region yesterday, and now I am here in Khaipur, Sindh, and the destruction here is immense,” he said, adding that the federal and provincial governments, Pakistan Army, Navy, Airforce, and welfare groups are working tirelessly to offer relief.

COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, Sindh, the ISPR said.

The Army Chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur, and Kambar Shahdad Kot. The flood victims at Khair Pur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to the floods.

The COAS met troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.