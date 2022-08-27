COAS to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh and Balochistan

Relief and rescue operations of Pakistan Navy in Sindh
Pakistan Navy teams engaged in Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro and Sujawal Diving teams...
RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday. COAS will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts. Army Flood Relief Camps have been established in various areas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.
The relief activities are being carried out in every district of the provinces as the government has termed the ongoing floods a national disaster and an emergency has been announced by the Government of Pakistan (GOP).
Earlier, relief and rescue operations of the Pakistan Navy in flood-affected areas of Sindh province continued on Saturday.
Spokesperson Pak Navy said relief and rescue teams of Pakistan Navy are engaged in different areas of Sindh including Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, and Qambar.
