  • COAS to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh and Balochistan
COAS to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh and Balochistan

  • General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday
  • COAS will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts
  • Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal also made an air and ground visit to the affected areas to review the relief activities of the Pakistan Navy
—————————————————————————————————————————————–

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday. COAS will get the latest update on the ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts. Army Flood Relief Camps have been established in various areas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

The relief activities are being carried out in every district of the provinces as the government has termed the ongoing floods a national disaster and an emergency has been announced by the Government of Pakistan (GOP).

Also Read

Relief and rescue operations of Pakistan Navy in Sindh
Relief and rescue operations of Pakistan Navy in Sindh

Pakistan Navy teams engaged in Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro and Sujawal Diving teams...

Earlier, relief and rescue operations of the Pakistan Navy in flood-affected areas of Sindh province continued on Saturday.
Spokesperson Pak Navy said relief and rescue teams of Pakistan Navy are engaged in different areas of Sindh including Gharo, Jati, Kandiaro, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, and Qambar.

The diving teams of the Pakistan Navy are moving the people trapped in the flood water to safe places with the help of boats.
The Pakistan Navy is also conducting operations for drainage in flood-affected areas, a Spokesperson to Pakistan Navy added.
The medical camps of the Pakistan Navy have also been set up in different areas to provide free medical facilities and medicines to the flood victims.
Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal also made an air and ground visit to the affected areas to review the relief activities of the Pakistan Navy (PN).
The Pakistan Navy’s relief operation is a practical manifestation of its determination to provide all possible assistance to the countrymen in distress.

 

