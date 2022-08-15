Advertisement
Committee formed by PM to remove problems of foreign investment companies

Committee formed by PM to remove problems of foreign investment companies

Committee formed by PM to remove problems of foreign investment companies

Committee formed by PM to remove problems of foreign investment companies

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee on Monday to address the issues confronting foreign investment firms
  • Within ten days, the committee will present a complete report to the prime minister, along with suggestions
  • He instructed that barriers in the issuing of visas to Chinese people be removed without prejudice against project workers associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or with other nations
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee on Monday to address the issues confronting foreign investment firms, notably those relating to the Gwadar Free Zone.

Within ten days, the committee will present a complete report to the prime minister, along with suggestions. Prime Minister Sharif, who presided over a high-level investment meeting, stated that Chinese investment firms would be given priority treatment.

He instructed that barriers in the issuing of visas to Chinese people be removed without prejudice against project workers associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or with other nations.

The prime minister charged the Investment Board, the Planning Ministry, and the Finance Ministry with developing a comprehensive plan to encourage investment.
Federal ministers including Miftah Ismael, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Ahsan Iqbal, as well as advisors Tariq Fatemi and Zafaruddine Mehmood, attended the conference. Companies have invested $10 billion in energy, infrastructure, trains, and other projects, according to the prime minister.

It was noted that in the first phase, an investment of one to two billion dollars was envisaged in the projects, which would result in the creation of 45,000 job possibilities while also strengthening the country’s ‘Ease of Doing Business Index.’

