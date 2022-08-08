Commonwealth Games: Army chief, armed forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem on clinching gold medal

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for clinching gold medal at New Commonwealth Games 2022.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulates Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in Commonwealth Games setting a new record. “Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national hero,” the COAS said.

Last night, Arshad Nadeem became the first ever Pakistani to throw javelin over 90m. It was Pakistan’s second gold in the games this year. The first one was seized by weight-lifter Nooh Butt.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS congratulates Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in #CWG setting a new record. "Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero" COAS

The ISPR also tweeted, “Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in #CWG and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his contentment over the javelin thrower’s performance saying, “What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games. His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement.”

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam tweeted, “Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi. Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022. You made the nation proud.”

Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi. Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022. You made the nation proud.

On August 5, the ISPR had congratulated Pakistani athletes from the armed forces on their celestial performances.

“Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad