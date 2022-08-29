Corps Commander Karachi visits flood-affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI: Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Saeed Ahmed visited various flood-affected areas of Sindh and review the relief operations, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to military’s press wing, the army commander visited the flood affected areas of Larkana, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Village Shah Jilani, and Qamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Corps Commander Karachi was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas. He appreciated the ongoing relief work and directed to provide all possible assistance to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the flood-hit areas in Swat Valley.

Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat interacted with the flood-affected people and tourists who were evacuated by Pakistan Army from Kalam and Kumrat. He also met the locals and troops busy in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On the other hand, Commander Corps X Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited multiple locations in Kohistan and met troops carrying out rescue and relief operations. He appreciated the relief efforts to help flood victims

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of districts Khairpur and Qambar-Shahdadkot in Sindh.

The army chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Jilani Village, Khairpur and in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The flood victims thanked the army chief for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

COAS Bajwa met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

The army chief emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities