Country on right track but may see bad days ahead: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the country might see bad days ahead

He said that first priority is to save the country from bankruptcy

Ismail also underscored that the rupee registered gains in the market

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Friday that the country might see bad days ahead adding that Pakistan is on the right track now.

He was addressing a presser when maintained that the government’s first priority is to save the country from bankruptcy. “We took some tough decisions for the economy to grow.”

Miftah Ismail said that the government had to save the country from the default which is why some immediate and short-term measures were taken adding that the PTI-led government was responsible for the current economic crisis in the country.

Ismail also underscored that the rupee registered gains in the market due to the decrease in imports terming it as a success of the incumbent government.

Earlier, the minister said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to the imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

On the other hand, the finance minister also claimed that the economy will be put on a development trajectory and the issue of price-hike to be controlled in the next few months.

He was confident that the economic targets set for the current fiscal year will be achieved as a result of better decision-making by the present government.

