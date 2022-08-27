Court adjourns Shahbaz Gill bail case till Monday

A district and session court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Shahbaz Gill bail plea till Monday

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Shahbaz Gill bail plea till Monday due to unavailability of record, reported BOL News.

As per details, the Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Supra while hearing the case gave a last chance to the police to present the record till Monday.

The police maintained before the court that the investigation officer was out of contact to which the judge asked him to reach out as soon as possible and inform the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor also maintained that even if the record is produced in court he would not be able to proceed unprepared.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer maintained that the police has been doing injustice with the case by not providing the record in court.

The court due to unavailability adjourned the case till Monday. It is pertinent to mention here that a plea has been submitted in the court for the bail of PTI leader Shahbaz Sharif in the sedition case.

