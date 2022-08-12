Court orders releasing wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

ISLAMABAD: A court on Friday granted bail to the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver, a day after she was arrested following a police raid at their house.

The court approved Saira bail on the submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000 and order her immediate release. Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development, saying she was finally able to meet her infant daughter after been taken a custody in a late-night raid.

Islamabad police had arrested the wife of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver along with another individual on charges of rioting, assaulting policeman, and theft during a raid on their house.

Police confirmed in the FIR that the raid was conducted after Gill revealed during interrogation that he had handed over his mobile phone to his driver, Izhar, when he was being arrested.

Police said the phone contains considerable matter regarding the case against Gill. At the time of his arrest, Gill’s driver was also with him at Banigala Chowk and was allegedly subjected to violence.

Advertisement

Police constituted a team and raided the house at 1:40am to recover the mobile phone. Police claimed Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law created a commotion and called around six others who scuffled with police and tore the shirt of a constable, snatched his mobile phone and wallet

It added that Mehreen and another suspect, Noman, were arrested from the scene while the rest managed to flee because of the dark. Subsequently, a case was registered against all the suspects.

The FIR was registered on behalf of Sub-Inspector Talat Mahmood of Kohsar police station. Police identified some of the suspects who fled as Hazbullah, Izaharullah, Sardar Imran Khan and Zafar Iqbal.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police stated that the raid conducted on Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s house was ‘legal’. In a tweet, the Islamabad police stated that they were collecting all evidence related to the case.

“Wherever legal action is required, the police will do its job,” they said, adding that the scope of this particular case could be extended to other provinces. Police said legal action will be taken against those who were found to be “concealing evidence or erasing evidence”.

They claimed that action will also be taken against those spreading “false news and incitement” among the people. “Islamabad Capital Police will ensure the enforcement of the law,” it maintained.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of the director of news of a private TV channel and the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant, terming them “fascist illegal abductions”.

He asked the legal community if there were no “fundamental rights anymore”. He said the “imported government” was using fear and terror against the media and the people to “gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab”.

He added that such actions are “further destabilising [the] country” and the only solution for the issues facing Pakistan is “fair and free elections”.

Also Read Shahbaz Gill’s driver arrested, house raided by police Police arrested the driver of Shahbaz Gill Islamabad police decided to expand...

Advertisement