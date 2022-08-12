Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand

Islamabad court grants judicial remand of Shahbaz Gill

Gill said he hasn’t made a confessional statement

Police had sought an extension in Gill’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday rejected the extension of physical remand granted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case related to giving a statement against the armed forces.

The court dismissed police request for an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand. Shahbaz Gill was presented handcuffed in court amid strict measures before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir.

A large number of PTI activists gathered outside the court and raised slogans against the government. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Kanwal Shozab were also present.

During the hearing, police sought an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. His counsel opposed the presence of Advocate General Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon in court. The investigating officer said mobile phone was not recovered from Gill’s car. He said the recording of the statement given in the TV programme matched Gill’s voice.

Gill told the court that he was subjected to torture during detention. He complained that his medical checkup has not been conducted despite the court’s order. He further said that he was prevented from meeting his lawyer and was not even allowed to sleep at night.

Gill said he cannot even think about giving an statement against the armed forces. He said a fake medical report was presented in court while his checkup was not done. “I am a professor, not a criminal,” he said, adding that he was also not kept at Kohsar police station.

Dr @SHABAZGIL being presented in Court. History will remember the kind of fascism the imported govt is unleashing ! #شہباز_گل_کو_رہا_کرو pic.twitter.com/IXEypDF7rM — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 12, 2022

Prosecutor Jehangir Jadoon said Gill’s driver is hiding in Bani Gala. He said a transcript of the statement should be read out in court and a polygraphic test should be conducted to know if Gill was telling the truth. He said an attempt was made to incite revolt within the army ranks.

He said an investigation should be conducted on who was behind the statement and the producer of the TV show. He urged to court to allow a polygraphic test as the suspect was a high-profile case. He said a few days should be granted to conduct the test from a forensic laboratory in Punjab. He said they have approached PEMRA and the suspect might have to go to Karachi.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said there are torture marks on Gill’s body. He said an impression has been given in media that Gill has confessed to his statement and turned approval. Gill’s lawyer Ali Bukhari said there cannot be two FIRs in a single case and no statement was given by the suspect.

Gill told the court he was subjected to political victimization. Lawyer Niazullah Niazi said Imran Khan said they respect the institutions and Imran Khan has called for stronger armed forces. The prosecutor said this Gill’s medic trial was not conducted but they had the forensic test and transcript.

The court has reserved verdict on Gill’s physical remand. The court granted bail to the wife of Gill’s driver on the submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000 each and ordered her immediate release.

