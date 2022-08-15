ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case for making statements against the armed forces.

Gill’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court of additional district and sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, who was hearing the accused leader’s bail plea.

During the hearing, the counsel requested the court to issue a verdict on the plea today as his arguments are ready. The judge remarked that a similar case is under trial in the Islamabad High Court.

The lawyer replied that the case under trial in the IHC relates to the order of the judicial magistrate and, therefore, this court can hear the case regardless of the case in the high court.

“It is a declared law that no one can be kept in jail for a single minute without reason,” he contended, adding that the government wants to delay this matter on purpose.

The court directed the investigation officer to appear in court with records at 11 AM. It ordered the lawyer to submit a power of attorney on Gill’s behalf and sought arguments from the parties. Meanwhile, the prosecution has requested the court to keep the case adjourned.

As the hearing resumed, the investigation officer failed to present the case record in court. Gill’s lawyer Hafezullah Yaqoob asked the presiding judge to seek replies on why the record was not being presented.

Lawyer Niazaullah Niazi also complained over the failure to present the case record. Eventually, the hearing on Shahbaz Gills bail application was adjourned till 12:30 PM on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Gill was arrested last week from Banigala Chowk in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the armed forces.

A local court had earlier dismissed an appeal seeking extension in Gill’s physical remand. He was eventually remanded in judicial custody and sent to Adiala Jail.

