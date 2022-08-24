Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 Court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

 Court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

Articles
Advertisement
 Court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

Court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand. Image: File

Advertisement

A district and sessions court on Wednesday denied physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to the police and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.

The police requested the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman to extend the physical remand of Gill by seven more days.

However, the judge turned down the request and said before the arguments it would have to be seen what was written by the investigating officer in the case filed. Later, the police produced Gill before the court and sought another seven days of his custody.

Also Read

Shahbaz Gill completely fit, claims fresh medical report
Shahbaz Gill completely fit, claims fresh medical report

ISLAMABAD: A new medical report of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader...

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and announced it a few moments later.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was transferred to PIMS hospital after his two-day physical remand ended today.

According to sources, Shahbaz Gill was brought to the cardiac centre of PIMS where a medical board conducted his medical examination before being produced before a court.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story