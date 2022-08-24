 Court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

A district and sessions court on Wednesday denied physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to the police and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.

The police requested the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman to extend the physical remand of Gill by seven more days.

However, the judge turned down the request and said before the arguments it would have to be seen what was written by the investigating officer in the case filed. Later, the police produced Gill before the court and sought another seven days of his custody.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and announced it a few moments later.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was transferred to PIMS hospital after his two-day physical remand ended today.

According to sources, Shahbaz Gill was brought to the cardiac centre of PIMS where a medical board conducted his medical examination before being produced before a court.