Court standing behind institutions, says CJP Umar Ata Bandial

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday gave remarks during a hearing that the court didn’t do intervention but was standing behind the institutions, BOL News reported on Monday.

“The court will not do the work of the institution. They are bound to do their own work, “CJP added. He claimed that due to such steps, the country saw pure and fair elections in Punjab. The remarks came forward during a case on the cancellation of admission of a medical student after completing her education. Khyber Medical University student Rukhsana Bangash, a medical student, passed her second-year exam on her fifth attempt.

According to the details, the CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s verdict states that the medical student passed the rest of the supplementary exams during these years. Her admission got canceled by the university, as according to the rules, a student’s admission gets canceled while going into their fifth year.

During her education, the university and PMDC showed negligence and didn’t take any action against it on time. The court added that cancellation of registration after completion of a degree and commencement of practice would be contrary to justice, CJP Umar Ata Bandial added.

The lawyer for the student demanded that the university must pay compensation to the student. To this, the CJP Umar Ata Bandial added that charging penalties is the job of the concerned departments, not the courts.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of Khyber University after not finding the female student guilty in this case