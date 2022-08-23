Court to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan

Contempt of court case against Imran Khan will be heard today

The decision to proceed with the matter was taken with the consultation of the judges of the High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The court will conduct a hearing of the contempt of court case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan today, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per sources privy to the matter, the decision to proceed with the matter was taken with the consultation of the judges of the High Court.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani to hear the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was also said that Advocate General Islamabad was also summoned in the case and the hearing will be conducted at noon today.

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court was registered against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech. PTI leaders claimed that arrest warrants for the leader were issued, however, no arrest has been made so far.

Advertisement

Also Read BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui to be presented in court today BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui is to be produced before the court...