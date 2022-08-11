Courts dismisses plea against Imran Khan for participating in elections from 9 constituencies

LHC dismissed the petition against Imran Khan for participating in the election

The plea was submitted to obstruct Khan from participating from 9 constituencies simotaneously

The plea demanded an amendment in the rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the petition against Imran Khan for participating in the election from 9 constituencies simultaneously on the basis of withdrawal, reported BOL News.

According to the details, a hearing was held in the Lahore High Court on the petition against the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf’s simultaneous participation in the election from 9 constituencies.

The court remarked that an application was filed prematurely and questioned that it is to be withdrawn or dismissed. It also questioned the petitioner that whether the nomination papers for Imran Khan were filed.

The petitioner’s lawyer replied that the nomination papers have not been submitted in these constituencies, to which the court said that you can raise an objection in the Election Commission.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Imran Khan has announced to contest elections from nine constituencies.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan heard the petition filed by Mian Asif Mehmood, president of Peace Development Party Punjab, in the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, Imran Khan, the federal government and the Election Commission have been made parties.

The petition stated that Imran Khan is still an MNA and his resignation was not accepted adding that he cannot participate in the election as an MNA.

The petitioner was of the opinion that in the past Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto and Aleem Khan participated in the election from more than one constituency. “The rules should be amended to make it mandatory for a person to participate in the election from a single seat,” it added.

In the petition, the court was requested that Imran Khan, being an MNA, should be prevented from participating in the by-elections on 9 seats.