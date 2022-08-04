Covid-19: 4 died, 700 new infections with 3.36% positivity

4 people succumbed to Covid-19 in last 24 hours with 700 new infections

21,741 tests were conducted

Positivity at 3.36%

ISLAMABAD: 4 more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Pakistan while more than 700 new cases have also been reported with a positivity ratio of 3.36%.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), 21,741 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which 789 people have been diagnosed with positive cases.

The report released by the Health Department stated that the rate of positive cases in the country has reached 3.36 percent, while the condition of 160 people is said to be critical.

The health department further says that four more people died of corona virus in the last 24 hours.

It should be noted that in view of the possible sixth wave of Covid, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases over 60 years.

Apart from this, regarding the enrollment of children aged 12 to 18 years, the health department has asked the DHOs for details. The booster dose campaign will be started in educational institutions in the ongoing month of August.