Covid-19: Pakistan reports 9 deaths, 3.85% positivity

Pakistan witnessed a slight soar in the Covid-19 with 9 deaths

NIH reveals a positivity ratio jumping up to 3.85%

20,949 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a slight soar in the Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 9 deaths and a positivity ratio jumping up to 3.85%, data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

As per details, 20,949 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 806 came out positive with 9 deaths.

On the other hand, 160 patients are in critical care at different medical facilities across the country.

Meanwhile in Karachi, 176 new infected were reported and 12 patients are on ventilators.

As per statistics, 73 patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Sindh during the past month (July). The weekly rate of corona cases in Karachi is 2.09%.

Overall, the weekly rate of Corona in Sindh is 1.95%.

On the other hand, Covid-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with the deadly virus spreading at a rate of 2.65 percent. The coronavirus ratio in Quetta is the highest in the province at around 1.34 percent, according to a report by the Department of Health Balochistan.

