Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Covid-19: Pakistan reports one death, 656 new infections
Covid-19: Pakistan reports one death, 656 new infections

Covid-19: Pakistan reports one death, 656 new infections

Articles
Advertisement
Covid-19: Pakistan reports one death, 656 new infections
Advertisement
  • Pakistan recorded one death and 656 Covid-19 fresh infections in the last 24 hours
  • The positivity ratio stands at 3.35%
  • 161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICUs
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded one death and 656 Covid-19 fresh infections in the last 24 hours while positivity ratio stands at 3.35%, data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,611 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 656 samples came back positive with one death reported across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

Notably, NIH has also requested the mourners in the month of Muharram to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, and get vaccinated for Majalis and Processions.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi.

Advertisement

“In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age,” she added.

Also Read

COVID-19 updates: 1 died and 661 new cases reported in 24 hours
COVID-19 updates: 1 died and 661 new cases reported in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, a person died from COVID-19 and more...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story