Covid-19: Pakistan reports one death, 656 new infections

Pakistan recorded one death and 656 Covid-19 fresh infections in the last 24 hours

The positivity ratio stands at 3.35%

161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICUs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded one death and 656 Covid-19 fresh infections in the last 24 hours while positivity ratio stands at 3.35%, data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,611 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 656 samples came back positive with one death reported across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

Notably, NIH has also requested the mourners in the month of Muharram to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, and get vaccinated for Majalis and Processions.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi.

“In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age,” she added.

