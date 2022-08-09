Covid-19: Pakistan sees a slight decline, no death in 24 hours

628 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: 628 fresh Covid-19 have been reported with three deaths during the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a slight decline in the Covid-19 cases as the positivity ratio dropping to 2.53%, data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.
In the past 24 hours, no Covid-19 patient died, however, a total of 16,648 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 421 samples came out positive.
On the other hand, 159 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.
Earlier, the Covid-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.23 percent on Monday with a total of 628 fresh infections.
19,451 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 628 came out positive. Three of those patients passed away on August 8.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Balochistan continue to rise. In the province, the rate has increased by up to 1.96 percent. The deadly virus is spreading at a rate of up to 1.04 percent in total, according to a report released by the Department of Health Balochistan.
