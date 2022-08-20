Covid-19: Pakistan witnesses a steep decline

Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as the positivity case drops to 2.51%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as the positivity case drops to 2.51% with 449 new infections in the last 24 hours, revealed the Institute of National Health (NIH).

As per details, a total of 171,872 samples were sent for testing out of which 449 came positive and 2 deaths were reported across the country.

The positivity ratio also dropped below 3% and almost 158 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country.

COVID-19 Statistics 20 August 2022

Positive Cases: 449

Positivity %: 2.51%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 158 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 20, 2022

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi. "In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age," she added.