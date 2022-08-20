Advertisement
Covid-19: Pakistan witnesses a steep decline

Covid-19: Pakistan witnesses a steep decline

Corona Virus positive cases ratio decreased in country

  • Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as the positivity case drops to 2.51%
  • 449 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours
  • 158 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases as the positivity case drops to 2.51% with 449 new infections in the last 24 hours, revealed the Institute of National Health (NIH).

As per details, a total of 171,872 samples were sent for testing out of which 449 came positive and 2 deaths were reported across the country.

The positivity ratio also dropped below 3% and almost 158 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi. “In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age,” she added.

