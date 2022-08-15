COVID-19 updates in Pakistan: 2 deaths, 400 new cases reported in 24 hours

Pakistan reported two deaths and 400 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported two deaths and 400 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

The stats disclosed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio once again reached 2.54 percent which had seen a decline for the past many days.

It was also said that 18,045 samples were collected in the past 24 hours out of which 459 cases returned positive depicting a resurge in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

However, 172 patients are still being treated in critical care units at different medical facilities.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi. “In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age,” she added.

Moreover, regarding the enrollment of children aged 12 to 18 years, the health department has asked the DHOs for details. The booster dose campaign is yet to begin in educational institutions in August.