DG ISPR congratulates nation on the 75th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar on Sunday congratulated the nation on the diamond jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence, BOL News reported.

On his official Twitter account, DG ISPR stated, “Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to the great Pakistani Nation from the Armed Forces of Pakistan.”

The military media head also expressed his gratitude and love for the Pakistani nation on this independence day. He also congratulated the nation on behalf of the whole armed forces of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation on the 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan. In his message on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the day is a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

“Today, we pay rich tributes to Muslims of the sub-continent and express our collective gratitude to them for their heroic struggle, and epic sacrifices for the creation of a new state,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the establishment of Pakistan is an outcome of the Quaid-i-Azam’s single-minded devotion, unflinching resolve, and unwavering struggle.



Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi has extended his heartiest felicitations to the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, the president said this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland Pakistan for us.

The nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day in full swing with hopes that Pakistan will soon come out of its current problems and succeed in the future.