Dozens stranded as rainwater inundates Korangi Causeway

KARACHI: A large number of people were stranded and motorists were swept away after the Korangi Causeway was inundated due to torrential rainfall in the city, Bol News reported.

Authorities failed to close the road leading to Korangi from Qayyumabad as floodwater passed through the Malir River, and overflowed on the main road, sweeping away people and cars. Rescue officials rushed to the site and conducted an operation to save the stranded people.

According to rescue officials, at least 40 people have been rescued from the floodwater while efforts are underway to save ten others swept away. Edhi officials brought motorboats to rescue motorcyclists swept away by the flood water. Local volunteer formed a human chain to rescue others.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has ordered to close Korangi Causeway and rescue the stranded people. It must be mentioned the low-lying area get inundated after rainfalls in the city.

The Traffic police closed Korangi Causeway and Korangi Crossing routes due to flooding. Police said the traffic is being rerouted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Heavy showers lashed the provincial capital early Saturday, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

No casualties were immediately reported in the latest spell that began last night and disrupted life across the city in a matter of a few hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a low pressure in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and is likely to cause torrential rainfall till August 15.

It said the sea conditions are expected to remain very rough during the next two days. It advised fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the deep sea till tomorrow night. It highlighted the risks of urban flooding in low-lying areas while directing all authorities concerned to remain alert.

