  DPO Kasur: Nation never forgets the sacrifices of Police officers
DPO Kasur: Nation never forgets the sacrifices of Police officers

Articles
  • To pay tribute to the police officers who lost their lives fighting against terrorists, an event was held at Railway Station Chowk
  • Traders, civilians, social workers from civil society, and journalists also paid tribute by lighting candles in different districts of Kasur to the police personnel who laid down their lives
  • DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf addressed the event and expressed that on August 4, 33 brave police officers laid their lives to save the lives of citizens without fearing anything
KASUR: To pay tribute to the police officers who lost their lives fighting against terrorists, an event was held at Railway Station Chowk, where senior police officers were also present, BOL News reports on Thursday.  

According to the report, traders, civilians, social workers from civil society, and journalists also paid tribute by lighting candles in different districts of Kasur to the police personnel who laid down their lives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kasur Chunian Laal Muhammad, DSP Azhar Javed, DSP City Saeed Ahmad, SP Patoki Muhammad Sikandar, and other prominent police officers were also present.

DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf addressed the event and expressed that on August 4, 33 brave police officers laid their lives to save the lives of citizens without fearing anything. “Today, we stand firmly with the families of the martyred souls. Living nations never forget the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for our future,” he added.

He further added that martyrs make the history of the nation with their blood, and the history of Kasur Police is also bound and preserved by these shining stars.
According to DPO Kasur, the sacrifices of martyrs guarantee a secure present for the civilians living in society.

