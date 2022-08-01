Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appointed as Chairman of HEC

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed took over as Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). He previously served as Chairman of HEC from 2014 to 2018, Executive Director of HEC from 2013 to 2014, and Member Operations and Planning of HEC from 2005 to 2011.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has played a critical role in developing and implementing higher education reforms over the last two decades, whether it is increasing access to university education, strengthening quality assurance systems, persuading federal and provincial governments to increase funding for higher education, developing university infrastructure, promoting national and international collaborations of faculty, researchers, and universities, or steps to prevent and discourage illiteracy.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has also served as the Deputy Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) in Rabat, Morocco, where he was in charge of the Directorates of Education, Science, Culture, and Communication, the ICPSR, the CPID (Planning and Strategic Division), and the ISESCO Regional Centres.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has over three decades of educational development and management experience at the national and international levels, including teaching, research, administration, policy development, linking educational research to industry and commercialization, and introducing entrepreneurship. He has a bachelor’s and master of Science from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, a master’s in Business Administration, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Riverside, USA.

His illustrious career has been supplemented by extensive academic, research, and administrative experience in both the public and commercial sectors of higher education in Pakistan and overseas.