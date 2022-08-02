Advertisement
  Dua Zehra case: SHC prohibits scandalous content against girl's family
Image: File

  • SHC took notice of the scandalous statements against the family of Dua Zehra
  • The court directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to launch legal proceedings
  • The move came after Dua’s father alleged scandalous content against him
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) took notice of the scandalous statements against the family of Dua Zehra and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to launch legal proceedings against six social media activists involved, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

The move was taken after Dua Zehra’s father, Mehdi Kazmi, alleged that malevolent and scandalous statements were made against his family.

The court also ordered the six social media activists not to create or broadcast any malicious, defamatory, or scandalous content, including digital videos and written material, on social media against the father of Zehra and his family.

Notably, Dua Zehra was being shifted to a shelter home in Karachi as per court orders. During the hearing, the court maintained that the girl should be shifted to Karachi as she went missing here and must be kept in a shelter home in Karachi.

The district Magistrate sent the girl to a shelter home on her request as she alleged that her parents have been giving her life threats and she fears death.

The case took a new turn when the police investigating officer changed his stance after a fresh investigation into the matter and said the girl was a victim of kidnapping and child marriage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the girl went missing in Karachi in April and she was later recovered from Lahore with the claim that she tied the knot with Zaheer Ahmed willingly.

