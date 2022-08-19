ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday decided to lift ban on import of non-essential and luxury items.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting presided by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad.

The ECC recommended release of those held up consignments arrived after June 30 up to July 31 with payment of surcharge.

The Ministry of Commerce submitted that a ban was imposed on import of about 33 categories of goods covering more than 860 products on May 19, 2022. The ban raised serious concerns by trading partners and it was impacting supply chains and domestic retail industry.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Energy, the ECC approved to exclude new LNG terminals and associated facilities from application of Third-Party-Access and allowed amendment in article 6.2(a) of LNG policy, 2011.

On a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on allocation of 300,000 metric tons of wheat for the Utility Stores Corporation, the ECC directed the ministry for resubmission of summary after incorporating complete details of incidental charges and comments of the Finance Division.

On August 6, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said the ban on import of luxury items would continue till September, as it was in the interest of national economy.

However, he had said, import of only export supporting items could be considered to be allowed. He had stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here.

Miftah Ismail had said the national economy was moving in the right direction because of prudent policies of the government and steps were being taken to stabilise it.

The finance minister had assured that problems of business community would be resolved on priority basis. He had urged the business community to extend cooperation to the government in its efforts to stabilise the national economy.