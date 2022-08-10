ECP an aide for PDM, government: Asad Umar

Asad Umar said Wednesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been working as an aide for government

He also alleged that the report by ECP in PTI’s funding case was erroneous

Umar also condemned the arrest of Shahbaz Gill and FIRs against ARY CEO Salman Iqbal and others

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Wednesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been working as an aide for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the incumbent government.

He was addressing a conference here when said that the report presented by ECP has flaws and underscored four main points regarding the imperfection of the report in the PTI’s funding case.

Firstly, Asad Umar said that the report presented fake information regarding the fund donors and maintained that the raisers themselves surfaced and provided all mandatory information regarding the funds adding that two fundraising events were held and all the funds gathered by the overseas Pakistanis were shown in the name of Arif Naqvi.

Secondly, he said that the interpretation of the law carried out by ECP was erroneous. Thirdly, the commission exercised its power beyond limits while announcing the verdict.

Fourth and last, the PTI leader maintained that the election commission emerged biased while announcing the decision in the PTI’s funding case.

Asad Umar, while touching on the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and the FIRs against CEO ARY Salman Iqbal and others, maintained that the situation emerged as a response to the win of PTI in Punjab on July 17.

He reiterated that the people of Punjab rejected the imported government and chose PTI in the election for the chief minister of Punjab.

Umar said that FIRs were registered against those who have been raising voices against the government and this will carry on as the government is in a panic.

