ECP announces by-elections on nine NA seats on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced to conduct by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) on September 25, Bol News reported.

The ECP has previously accepted 11 resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs. Around 131 lawmakers had tendered their resignation following the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister earlier this year.

The by-elections will be held for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, as well as NA-237, 239, and 246 of Karachi.

According to the schedule released by the ECP, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from August 10 to 13. The forms will be verified by August 17 while election symbols will be issued to the candidates on August 29.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI members more than three months after they resigned from their seats. The party has decided on the phased nomination of party lawmakers.

The NA speaker accepted the resignations of several key PTI leaders including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, ex-interior minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, ex-state minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and ex-state minister for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

The other PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted are Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad and Shandana Gulzar Khan.

It must be mentioned that Mazari and Shandana were elected on the reserved seats for women from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, respectively. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the resignations will be accepted under the law.

The NA Secretariat officials said that the resignations were accepted after fulfilling the requirements under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

