ECP declares PTI funding ‘prohibited’, issues show-cause

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false.

The verdict also declared that funding from United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts also came to light and termed it as a “violation of the Constitution”

The commission also remarked that as per the State Bank of Pakistan records, 13 accounts were being run by senior PTI leaders.

The commission has said that PTI has only verified eight accounts out of 13 announcing the funding prohibited.

Notably, the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case was scheduled to be announced at 10:00 AM. Strict security measures were been deployed outside the ECP head office before the verdict.

A three-layered circle of law enforcement personnel had been deployed at the election commission. Police have taken control over the first layer while Rangers personnel have been deployed inside the building.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, and ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi were presiding over the hearing to review the case.

The development came days after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P visited the ECP and urged the CEC to announce the verdict in the case.

