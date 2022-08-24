ECP dismisses disqualification reference against Imran Khan in Tosha Khana case

ECP dismissed the disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case

A four-member bench presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the petition

The hearing on the Speaker National Assembly’s Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan will be held on August 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed the disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case that was filed by the PDM, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

According to the details, a four-member bench presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the petition for Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Tosha Khana reference by PDM.

No one on behalf of the petitioner appeared before the ECP while Barrister Gauhar represented Imran Khan. Presenting his position during the hearing, Barrister Gauhar said that the petition of the Speaker of the National Assembly is already under hearing, after which he filed a petition to declare the case ineffective.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the same case is under hearing in the Election Commission, after which the Election Commission dismissed the disqualification reference of Tosha Khana against Imran Khan on behalf of PDM, declaring the hearing ineffective.

On the other hand, the hearing on the Speaker National Assembly’s Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan will be held on August 29, in which the Election Commission seeks a reply from the PTI chief.

It should be noted that the reference sent by Speaker National Assembly regarding the disqualification of Imran Khan will remain intact while the Election Commission has rejected the miscellaneous application of Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha.

