NA-108 constituency by-poll: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher for violating code of conduct.

District Returning Officer of NA-108 constituency has issued a notice to PML-N candidate Abid Sher Ali for violating the code of conduct during his election campaign.

As per Bol News TV, Abid Sher Ali got announcements made from mosques about the abolition of electricity surcharge of the constituency’s voters, which was considered to lure the voters illegally.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Abid Ali Sher in person on the 26th of August.

The Bol News further reported that the PML-N candidate had not only assured the voters of the abolition of their present electricity surcharge but also end their future surcharge.

The ECP termed such announcements as a violation of the ECP code of conduct and the commission has ordered Abid Sher Ali to avoid such announcements in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also contesting the by-election from this constituency.