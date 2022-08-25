Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NA-108 constituency by-poll: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher for violating code of conduct

NA-108 constituency by-poll: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher for violating code of conduct

Articles
Advertisement
NA-108 constituency by-poll: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher for violating code of conduct

NA-108 constituency by-poll: ECP issues notice to Abid Sher for violating code of conduct. Image: File

Advertisement

District Returning Officer of NA-108 constituency has issued a notice to PML-N candidate Abid Sher Ali for violating the code of conduct during his election campaign.

As per Bol News TV, Abid Sher Ali got announcements made from mosques about the abolition of electricity surcharge of the constituency’s voters, which was considered to lure the voters illegally.

Also Read

Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah
Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah

GUJRAT: A case has been registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under...

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Abid Ali Sher in person on the 26th of August.

The Bol News further reported that the PML-N candidate had not only assured the voters of the abolition of their present electricity surcharge but also end their future surcharge.

Advertisement

The ECP termed such announcements as a violation of the ECP code of conduct and the commission has ordered Abid Sher Ali to avoid such announcements in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also contesting the by-election from this constituency.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story