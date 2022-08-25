ECP officers to donate two-day salary to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The employees of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would donate a portion of their salary to support flood victims.

An ECP spokesman said all employees would donate one and two-day salaries in an effort to lend a helping hand amid the natural disaster that has ravaged the nation.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commission’s members and officers from Grade 17 to 22 would donate two-day salary, and the officials from BPS-7 to 16 would contribute one-day salary for the disaster relief fund.

Meanwhile, Government of Sindh has set up the ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’ to collect donations for victims of floods that have devastated the province.

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement about the relief fund.

Advertisement

He said the government has decided that all PPP members of Sindh Assembly, provincial ministers, advisers, and special assistants will deposit their one month salaries in the special fund.

He said all government employees above Grade 17 will deposit their 5 days salary and all employees of Grade 16 and below will deposit their 2 days salary in the relief fund

The minister appealed to international donor agencies and philanthropists to support the Sindh government in flood relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a relief fund and made a heartfelt plea to the public, particularly wealthy philanthropists, to assist people who had been afflicted by the floods.

The Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No. ‘G-12164’ has been set up to provide monetary assistance for those who have been affected by the floods.

Advertisement

Also Read Sindh govt sets up relief fund for flood victims KARACHI: Government of Sindh has set up the ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’...