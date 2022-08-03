ECP rejects PTI’s allegation of hasty verdict announcement

ECP spokesman said the decision was announced after eight years and surprisingly some individuals were adamant on the otherwise.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PTI will not be allowed to protest outside ECP and in Red Zone.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayoom said that PTI would protest outside the ECP at 4pm on Thursday as per schedule.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rebutted “a misleading propaganda campaign spearheaded by some individuals (apparently PTI leaders)” that the commission had announced the prohibited funding case verdict in haste.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said the allegation of the verdict’s announcement in hurry was astonishing. The decision was announced after eight years and surprisingly some individuals were adamant on the otherwise.

The entire signed verdict could be seen on the ECP’s website, he added.

However, the PTI has announced to protest against ECP in Islamabad on Thursday.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayoom said that the PTI would protest outside the ECP at 4pm on Thursday as per schedule.

He said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced the protest and it would be staged at every cost as it was their democratic right.

Meanwhile, former minister and PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib said that they would hold their peaceful protest outside the ECP and none could snatch their democratic and constitutional rights.

He rejected the threat of Rana Sanaullah and said that Rana is used to resorting aerial firing.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will not be allowed to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and in Red Zone

He further said that if someone tries to take law in his hand, he will be dealt strictly.

Rana expressed this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

The interior minister added that the PTI could hold a peaceful protest at designated places allotted by the Supreme Court.

He further said if they protested at designated places, they would be provided full security.